AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitter rues India’s missed chances as they go down fighting against UAE

Hosts United Arab Emirates registered their first win of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they defeated India 2-0 in a Group A encounter. This win sent UAE top of the group.
After India squandered a host of chances, UAE took the lead through Khalfan Mubarak in the 41st minute. The Blue Tigers then started the second half on the front foot as well, but courtesy of some questionable refereeing and more missed chances, they weren’t able to equalise.
The hosts then rounded off the match with another goal in the 88th minute through Ali Ahmed Mabkhout. Here’s who the fans reacted to the result!
It’s been a tough day for @IndianFootball, who had their chances…. Just one of those days!!! #ProudIndian #IndianFootball #BackTheBlues #BlueTigers #AsianDream #AsianCup2019 #INDUAE #INDvUAE #INDvsUAE #CheerForMore
— Priyam Sarkar (@bubun_91) January 10, 2019
It should have been 2-2 atleast … @IndianFootball shoudln;t have lost this !!!!
ROAAARRRRRRRR #BlueTigers #AsianCup2019 #BackTheBlue #INDUAE 💙💙💙
— Debjit Majumder (@Dmeister89) January 10, 2019
Summing up every Indian fans reaction to #INDUAE in one gif. #AsianCup2019 #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/wLuTAVaaRD
— Arindam Banerjee (@Arindam9029) January 10, 2019
Chances not taken came back to haunt us in the end.
Lesson learned.#AsianCup2019 #AsianDream #UAEvIND
— Shanu 🇦🇷♥ (@secureboy23) January 10, 2019
Poor refreeing costing India badly #INDUAE #AsianCup2019
— zakeer (@zakeer3328) January 10, 2019
We @IndianFootball just don’t have luck today! #AsianCup2019 #INDUAE #IndianFootball
— Shilarze (@shilarzesTOI) January 10, 2019
Yes. It’s a bad day. But it’s true that now we are in a position to think to “beat” #UAE. This is really a good sign for #IndianFootball. We are progressing, even though slowly but surely. We should keep this momentum up. #UAEIND #INDUAE #INDvUAE #UAEvIND #BlueTigers
— Tuhin Subhra Das (@TuhinSubhraDas1) January 10, 2019
Goal keeper– striker… Constantine.. football doesn’t work that way ..
We have creative midfield..use it..play more in midfield and not that keeper to striker or just play gurpreet in midfield..
— Suraj karanje (@surajkaranje) January 10, 2019
Yet another incredible performance by India, yet so much to leave me frustrated. Another day and we would’ve smashed the hosts. Constantine needs to do something about that defence. Nevertheless, we go again. Let’s win the next one, boys!#AsianCup2019 #IndianFootball
— Ordinary Joe 🙂 (@reubenjoe14) January 10, 2019
I didnt get why Aashique played the entire 90.. he for me was the weakest link on the field… Left flank could have been exploited more but we missed out thr #INDUAE #BlueTigers #AsianCup2019
— Ayan (@Ayanalysis) January 10, 2019