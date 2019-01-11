AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitter rues India’s missed chances as they go down fighting against UAE

Hosts United Arab Emirates registered their first win of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they defeated India 2-0 in a Group A encounter. This win sent UAE top of the group.

After India squandered a host of chances, UAE took the lead through Khalfan Mubarak in the 41st minute. The Blue Tigers then started the second half on the front foot as well, but courtesy of some questionable refereeing and more missed chances, they weren’t able to equalise.

The hosts then rounded off the match with another goal in the 88th minute through Ali Ahmed Mabkhout. Here’s who the fans reacted to the result!

 

