AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitter rues India’s missed chances as they go down fighting against UAE

Hosts United Arab Emirates registered their first win of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they defeated India 2-0 in a Group A encounter. This win sent UAE top of the group.

After India squandered a host of chances, UAE took the lead through Khalfan Mubarak in the 41st minute. The Blue Tigers then started the second half on the front foot as well, but courtesy of some questionable refereeing and more missed chances, they weren’t able to equalise.

The hosts then rounded off the match with another goal in the 88th minute through Ali Ahmed Mabkhout. Here’s who the fans reacted to the result!

Chances not taken came back to haunt us in the end.

Lesson learned.#AsianCup2019 #AsianDream #UAEvIND — Shanu 🇦🇷♥ (@secureboy23) January 10, 2019

Yes. It’s a bad day. But it’s true that now we are in a position to think to “beat” #UAE. This is really a good sign for #IndianFootball. We are progressing, even though slowly but surely. We should keep this momentum up. #UAEIND #INDUAE #INDvUAE #UAEvIND #BlueTigers — Tuhin Subhra Das (@TuhinSubhraDas1) January 10, 2019

Goal keeper– striker… Constantine.. football doesn’t work that way ..

We have creative midfield..use it..play more in midfield and not that keeper to striker or just play gurpreet in midfield.. — Suraj karanje (@surajkaranje) January 10, 2019

Yet another incredible performance by India, yet so much to leave me frustrated. Another day and we would’ve smashed the hosts. Constantine needs to do something about that defence. Nevertheless, we go again. Let’s win the next one, boys!#AsianCup2019 #IndianFootball — Ordinary Joe 🙂 (@reubenjoe14) January 10, 2019