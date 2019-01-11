Watch: India miss big chances to go in front against UAE in AFC Asian Cup encounter

UAE and India battle in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and at the moment, the tournament hosts find themselves with a 1-0 lead.

Despite this, India have played relatively well but have been wasteful as they squandered a number of chances that could have gotten them goals in multiple occasions.



As early as the eighth minute, India were on the attack but a great service from the corner lacked the fine finish in the end.

They even had speculative attempts like their attempt in the 11th minute by Ashique.



Moments later, he would have a much better chance to score as he broke down the defence and found himself one-on-one with the keeper but India simply couldn’t beat UAE’s last defensive line.



Even skipper Sunil Chhetri wasted a few chances, with the Indian star having a great game but has been very unlucky not to have a goal so far.



His most glaring miss was in the 43rd with India already down one goal. He would have a great attempt that dragged in the face of the goal but was just wide – much to his dismay.

And it continued in the second half as they hit the crossbar but Udanta Singh is unlucky as the ball doesn’t go in.

55′ WHAT A CHANCE! Udanta Singh hits the under-side of the crossbar but it stays out somehow.#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #INDvUAE pic.twitter.com/0Z3OPcUPmO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019



Those are big attempts that could have given them the lead and if India end up with a loss, they could only look back at these chances they wasted.