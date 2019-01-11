Watch: Khalfan Mubarak puts UAE ahead vs India in AFC Asian Cup

India played UAE in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup, knowing that a win would secure their passage to the knockout stages. However, they didn’t get off to the best of starts as Khalfan Mubarak put UAE one up.

Several chances fell India’s way early on in their match against hosts UAE. However, they couldn’t make any count. And the Blue Tigers had to eventually pay for their complacency in front of goal as Khalfan Mubarak put them to the sword.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian centre back pairing Anas Edathodika and Sandesh Jhingan allowed Ali Mabkhout to get in behind before he played a simple pass to Khalfan Mubarak who beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from a tight angle.

India need all three points if they wish to secure their passage to the knockout stages tonight. Failing to do so would mean that the group is decided in Round 3, when India play Bahrain and UAE square up against Thailand.