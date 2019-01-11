AFC Asian Cup 2019: India 0-2 UAE, Player Ratings

India took on UAE in their second AFC Asian Cup match knowing that a win would secure their passage to the knockout stages. However, it wasn’t to be as the hosts held on the Indian onslaught while scoring two goals of their own. And while some players shone throughout the match, some went missing. We take a look at how they fared.

India

G. Singh Sandhu (6): Did not have much to do and was a bystander for both the goals.

S. Bose (5): Not the best of games from the marauding full-back, who was missing when UAE got in behind the lines to score their first goal.

A. Edathodika (5): Didn’t do enough to deal with the UAE forwards for both the goals and was let down by his positioning.

S. Jhingan (5): Was let down by his positioning for both of UAE’s goals. Did have a chance to redeem himself late on but his header hit the crossbar.

P. Kotal (5): A bad day for the entire Indian backline. Kotal played a part in that too as he was easily dummied by

H. Narzary (5): Not the best of performances from Narzary who was sacrificed for Jeje for the second half. Ali Mabkhout for UAE’s second goal.

P. Halder (6): Did not de enough defensively and allowed the hosts to get through to the defence on two occasions. Unfortunately, they scored on both.

A. Thapa (6): Was not as effective today, as he was against Thailand. Enjoyed a good first half but was caught out several times and eventually replaced.

U. Singh (7): Was India’s liveliest player up until he was replaced. Almost equalized for the Blue Tigers as well, only to be denied by the crossbar.

S. Chhetri (6): Not one of Chhetri’s best days as the Indian skipper missed two good chances. Did look to trouble the opposition defence throughout but it counted for little in the end.

A. Kuruniyan (5): Constantly troubled the UAE backline with his surging runs. However, they counted for little in the end. Was perhaps slightly unlucky not to score when the opposition custodian pulled off a stunning save at 0-0.

Substitutes

J. Lalpekhlua (6): His introduction did turn the tide in India’s favour although not for long. Came extremely close to scoring but his dipping shot missed the goal by a whisker.

J. Singh (N/A): Was sent on late by coach Stephen Constantine as India looked to score the equalizer.

R. Borges (6): Replaced Anirudh Thapa in midfield right on the 70-minute mark. However, did not do anything particularly noticeable.

UAE

K. Aisa (8): Was superb in goal and carried his team out of a first-half onslaught by India. Made two crucial point-blank saves to deny both Chhetri and Kuruniyan.

A. Saleh (6): Did have trouble dealing with Udanta Singh on multiple occasions. That being said, he did improve as the match progressed.

I. Ahmed (7): The Indian forwards made life difficult for him during the first half. But he survived the barrage of attacks and came out stronger in the second half.

K. M. Ghanim (7): Just like his defensive partners, he had a first half to forget while improving massively in the second.

B. Al-Ahbabi (7): Did not offer the UAE forwards any support with his runs from the deep. However, was pretty solid defensively and dealt with the Indian forwards with ease.

K. Esmaeel (6): Did have a lot of trouble controlling the midfield during the first half but grew into the match during the second.

A. Abdulrahman (6): Had a pretty average game in midfield. Nevertheless, his team ran out 2-0 winners.

A. Salmeen (8): Had a good day in midfield and ended up providing a wonderful assist for Ali Mabkhout’s goal.

I. Al Hammadi (6): Did not offer as much attacking input as his strike partners. However, he did trouble the Indian backline every now and then.

A. Mabkhout (9): Delivered in a man of the match performance as UAE defeated India in a crucial match. Provided the assist for Khalfan Mubarak’s first goal while scoring the second himself.

K. Mubarak (8): Scored UAE’s first goal of the match after some good work by Ali Mabkhout. However, it was his emphatic finish from a tight angle which caught Sindhu by surprise and set the tone for the remainder of the match.

Substitutes

M. Hassan (6): Replaced Khamis Esmaeel right after the hour mark as the manager tried to pump some energy into his midfield.

I. Matar (N/A): Came on late as UAE looked to see off the tie.

M. Ahmed (6): Was brought on in place of Amer Abdulrahman to shore up the defence and did his job well.