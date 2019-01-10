AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan are first team in knockout stages with impressive win over Syria

Jordan have booked their spot in the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after defeating rivals Syria in the Group B of the competition.

Mousa Suleiman broke the scoreless deadlock in the 26th minute of the match as he deflected a shot towards the goal that left the Syrian keeper helpless.

27′ GOAL! Jordan score! 1-0! Jordan finally make all their pressure count as the ball is turned in by Musa Al-Taamari. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JORvSYR pic.twitter.com/G2xD5jyYSA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

Jordan were relentless with their attacks as they kept coming in wave after wave to test the mettle of the Syrian defence that was leaky at best.

The match was definitely physical as a lot was riding on this battle for the two teams but Jordan settled in really quickly despite not enjoying much of the possession in the first half.

Despite only having 38 per cent of the possession in the first 45 minutes, they were able to spring out 11 shots and doubled their lead just before half-time as Tareq Khattab scored in the 43rd.

This time it was from a set-piece as a perfectly-executed corner resulted in the centre-back having a great run towards the goal for a header that froze the Syrian defence.

43′ GOAL! Jordan score again! 2-0! And once again it is via a set piece that Jordan punish their opponents. Centre back Tareq Khattab rifling the header in this time. Jordan with one foot in the round of 16 already. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JORvSYR pic.twitter.com/y3PqFjZE6o — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

In the second half, Syria made a change and brought in Mahmoud Almawas in place of Mardek Mrdkian who was lucky not to be given a red card after a reckless tackle very early in the match.

However it was still Jordan trying to put on the pressure as they kept on attacking and pressing on the defence of Syria; looking for a third goal that would put the result beyond doubt.

The pressure kept building that they committed mistakes and even surrendered an own goal as they scrambled to avoid being caught out by Jordan.

54′ Almost an own goal! Ibrahim Alma does well to get down quickly and save Saeed Murjan’s shot. However, the rebound hits Ahmad Al Salih’s head and almost goes in for an own goal! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JORvSYR pic.twitter.com/wSBfulY9cl — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

Syria’s moments were few and far between, and when they had a real chance, the Jordan defence was ready to thwart their attempts. Amer Shafi was tough to beat on the night.

71′ Save! Jordan’s Amer Shafi gets down superbly to deny Omar Khribin from getting a goal back. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JORvSYR pic.twitter.com/2dF79uZ2Ts — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

Even in the dying moments of the match, Jordan were still on the front foot as this seemed to be their statement performance for other contenders in the AFC Asian Cup. An impressive free kick almost caught the Syrian keeper off-guard as a slight touch changed the ball’s trajectory, if not only for the keeper’s right foot being in the way, the score would have been 3-0.

88′ Save! Ibrahim Alma makes a stunning save to deny Jordan their third goal! Surely one of the saves of the competition so far. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JORvSYR pic.twitter.com/nXP93Vadd6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019



After 90 minutes of play, Jordan have now beaten the defending champions Australia and rivals Syria as they make their case as real contenders.

They are atop Group B with six points, while Palestine, Syria and Australia are far behind.