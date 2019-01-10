AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE leave star player on the bench again against India

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have left their star player and goal scorer Ahmed Khalil on the bench once more as they take on India at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The host nation have it all to do after they drew their first game against Bahrain in the tournament, but have once again decided to leave the player out.

India, on the other hand, remain unchanged from the last game against Thailand and will hope to emulate the 4-1 drubbing they gave the War Elephants on that day.

Ahmed Khalil was the scorer of the only UAE goal against Bahrain, coming from a penalty late in the second half, and may be required to pull off another super sub performance in this one.