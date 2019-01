Jordan went two ahead just before the half-time break, as Tareq Khattab headed home for the team against Syria at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Syria are being outplayed in this one, and every attack from the Jordanians looks like it might result in a goal. This time around, a set piece did the trick as a well delivered corner landed straight on the head of Khattab.

The defender made no mistake with his header, and Jordan go into the break with a two goal advantage.