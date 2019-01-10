AFC Asian Cup 2019: Hours before kick off India’s match against UAE sold out

As the AFC Asian Cup 2019 continues, many are highly anticipating hosts UAE’s second match in the competition as they face India in the Group A battle.

This has created a large following given India’s excellent first match against Thailand where they dominantly won 4-1, while UAE were surprised by a 1-1 draw against Bahrain in the tournament curtain-raiser.

And with the match between India and UAE having a lot of implications moving forward, tickets have been officially sold out even hours before kick-off.

AFC’s social media revealed the excellent news and the supporter turn-out should be a sight to see.

Tickets to #AsianCup2019 matches between 🇯🇴 v 🇸🇾 and 🇮🇳 v 🇦🇪 are sold out! pic.twitter.com/QpFsuyHU9S — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 10, 2019



Their battle is going to be played Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi and with the stadium able to bring in 43,000 spectators, it should be quite an atmosphere.

With Thailand beating Bahrain 1-0 in the earlier match, UAE find themselves outside looking in at the top two spots and three points would catapult them above India and Thailand.

As for India, they are atop the table now and at least a point means they maintain their spot as leaders of Group A.