AFC Asian Cup 2019: Social media reacts as Thailand beat Bahrain 1-0

Chanathip Songkrasin was on the score sheet for Thailand as the War Elephants avenged their 4-1 defeat to India by beating Bahrain 1-0 at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.
The goal in the second half turned out to be the difference between both sides, and gave Thailand an important win in the context of Group A.
Needless to say, Thai fans were excited with the win, and took to social media to let their feelings be known.
#Changsueklive ขอบคุณที่สู้ไปด้วยกัน อีก 1 เสียงที่สำคัญของพวกเรา #ช้างศึกเบอร์12 🙂 #ช้างศึก #เชียร์ไทยใจเดียวกัน #TogetherAsOne #Thailand #Asiancup2019 #ฟุตบอลไทย #บอลไทย #ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย #นักฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย #ผลบอล pic.twitter.com/TGAmF61POU
— Changsuek (@Changsuek_TH) January 10, 2019
ดีใจที่สุดเลยค่ะะะะ ทุกคนเต็มที่มากกกก ชื่นชมโค้ช นักเตะ รักกกก 🎉🎉🎉😍😍😍
— การ์ตูน สะมายย..ย 🙂 (@Gartoonsmile) January 10, 2019
Pretty wasted for the pole hits but a win is still a win! 😀👍
— betsg (@betsg888) January 10, 2019
สุดยอดเลยครับ ทุกคน
— Anake Muangna (@anake1426) January 10, 2019
นั่งร้องไห้กับเพื่อน เพราะดีใจที่วันนี้ชนะ
ดีมากกกกกกกกก
— Seiryu Neko (@Seiryu1990) January 10, 2019