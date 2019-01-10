AFC Asian Cup 2019: Social media reacts as Thailand beat Bahrain 1-0

Chanathip Songkrasin was on the score sheet for Thailand as the War Elephants avenged their 4-1 defeat to India by beating Bahrain 1-0 at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The goal in the second half turned out to be the difference between both sides, and gave Thailand an important win in the context of Group A.

Needless to say, Thai fans were excited with the win, and took to social media to let their feelings be known.

Pretty wasted for the pole hits but a win is still a win! 😀👍 — betsg (@betsg888) January 10, 2019

สุดยอดเลยครับ ทุกคน — Anake Muangna (@anake1426) January 10, 2019