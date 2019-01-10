AFC Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain 0-1 Thailand, Player Ratings

Thailand were able to breathe new life into their AFC Asian Cup 2019 adventure, as they beat Bahrain 1-0 in their Group A clash. We take a look at how each player fared in the game:

Bahrain

GK: Sayed Shubbar Alawi (7) Conceded an exquisite goal from Thailand in the second half, but could have been better to avoid further attacks.

DF: S. Redha Isa (7) Was good when Bahrain were attacking, but failed to pick up the opposition on certain attacks.

DF: H. Al Shamsan (7) Generally solid, but lost his shape a little in the second half.

DF: W. Al Hayam (7) Couldn’t catch the likes of Chanathip and Teerasil in the second period and will be disappointed.

DF: A. Juma (6) Was sacrificed for some attacking flair, allowed too many runs.

MF: A. Al Safi (7) Had a decent first half, but couldn’t find his passing range in the second.

MF: K. Al Aswad (7) Was finding his passes briefly, but wasn’t consistent enough.

MF: A. Madan (6) After a bright start, fell apart a little and was taken off.

MF: M. Ali Abdulla Marhoon (7) Had to be subbed off for lack of impact which was rather disappointing.

MF: S. Saeed (7) Had some genuine moments in the game, but couldn’t make his touch count.

FW: M. Al Romaihi (8) Made himself a nuisance in the first half, but lacked the service in the second half.

Substitutes

M. Al Humaidan (6) Came in to bring some creative flair, but barely got into the game.

A. Yusuf (6) Was brought on to change the complexion, but largely uneventful.

S. Al-Husaini (6) Introduction too little too late for Bahrain.

Thailand

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

GK: S. Tedsungnoen (8) Made a brilliant save in the second half to keep Thailand in the lead. Had a good game overall.

DF: T. Do (9) Flew down the right flank with ease and was the most dangerous for Thailand on that side.

DF: A. Promrak (7) Picked up a yellow, but stayed solid at the back.

DF: S. Thongsong (7) Was booked unnecessarily, but in the end stifled the opposition.

DF: P. Hemviboon (7) Also got carded, but apart from discipline, had a game to remember.

DF: T. Bunmathan (8) Made an impact like he always does. Stayed rock solid and attacked well.

MF: T. Kesarat (7) Had to be subbed off in the second half, but had some bright moments.

MF: T. Puangchan (8) Was definitely in the game. Would have liked a couple chances more.

MF: A. Kraisorn (7) Picked up a yellow, but grew into the game with time.

MF: C. Songkrasin (9) Brilliant goal, terrific performance from the Thai Messi.

FW: T. Dangda (8) Led from the front, but would have liked a goal.

Substitutes

S. Dechmitr (7) Came on in the second period and offered something different for Thailand.

M. Chunuonsee (6) Came on but largely no impact.

S. Jaided (6) Late substitution, did not impact too much.