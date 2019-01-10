AFC Asian Cup 2019: Chanathip delivers to keep Thailand in the hunt

Chanathip Songkrasin emerged as the hero for Thailand on Thursday as he kept them alive at AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a 58th-minute winner that handed his side a 1-0 Group B triumph over Bahrain.

Having been humbled by India in their opening game of the tournament as they fell to a shock 4-1 defeat, the Thais entered the game at the Al-Maktoum Stadium knowing they needed a win if they were to have a proper chance of reaching the Round of 16.

It did however initially look as though another disappointing result was on the cards as they put in a lacklustre display in the opening 45.

29′ Save! Siwarak does well to get down quickly and make the save. He then gets up quickly and claims the second ball. Good play by the Thai goalkeeper. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #BHRvTHA pic.twitter.com/WZZsH3Elxp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

Instead, it was Bahrain who created the better of the chances and Thailand goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen had to be alert to make a smart save from Kamil Al-Aswad’s low shot a minute before the half-hour mark, before Mohamed Al-Romaihi wastefully headed over from two yards out after being left unmarked at the far post four minutes before halftime.

41′ Chance! Perhaps the best chance of the match so far as a well-worked corner is delivered on to Mohamed Al Romaihi’s head, who misses from two yards out. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #BHRvTHA pic.twitter.com/KnTBqP9JB5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

But, in the 58th minute, Thailand finally awoke from their slumber when Thitipan Puangchan produced a glorious outside-foot pass to send Tristan Do racing down the right.

Tristan, who had been one of the War Elephants‘ liveliest players till that point, wasted no time in swinging a cross into the box, where it was met by Chanathip with a exquisite cushioned volley into the roof of the net.

Siwarak then came to the rescue again six minutes after the hour mark with another fine save to keep out Ali Madan’s close-range effort, after Sami Al-Husaini’s left-wing cross had been deflected into his path.

Despite being in possession of the lead, the Thais continued to show initiative going forward and were unlucky not to add a second in the 72nd minute; Chanathip playing a beautiful reverse pass to release Adisak, who squeezed his shot past the onrushing Sayed Shubbar Alawi only to see it come back off the post.

72′ Post! Great work by Chanathip Songkrasin again who plays in Adisak Kraisorn. However, the Thailand forward hits the post with just the goalkeeper to beat. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #BHRvTHA pic.twitter.com/uv2KWHAnWq — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

A minute from time, Teerasil Dangda had a chance to add to their tally after waltzing through the entire Bahrain defence but Shubbar stood firm to deny the striker, although it did little to prevent the War Elephants from claiming a much-needed victory ahead of their final Group A clash with hosts United Arab Emirates.

89′ Save! Stunning stop from Sayed Shubbar to deny Teerasil Dangda his second goal of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #BHRvTHA pic.twitter.com/5BKkljacqv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

BAHRAIN: Sayed Shubbar Alawi, Sayed Redha Isa, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Waleed Al-Hayam, Ahmed Juma (Sami Al-Husaini 64’), Ali Madan (Mahdi Al-Humaidan 79’), Abdulwahab Al-Safi, Kamil Al-Aswad, Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Mohamed Marhoon (Abdulla Yusuf Helal 65’), Mohamed Al-Romaihi.

THAILAND: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Adisorn Promrak (Mika Chunuonsee 90+2′), Suphan Thongsong, Pansa Hemviboon, Tristan Do, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat (Sanrawat Dechmitr 68’), Theerathon Bunmathan, Adisak Kraisorn (Supachai Jaided 80’), Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda.