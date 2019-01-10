LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – India vs UAE

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group A encounter between India and hosts United Arab Emirates.

India, to everyone’s surprise, are currently on top of the group table with three points from their opening match while UAE have the solitary point from their first match against Bahrain.

The Blue Tigers played a scintillating second half against Thailand in their opening match and scored three goals to come out as 4-1 winners against the War Elephants.

UAE, on the other hand, were two minutes from dropping all three points but their starman Ahmed Khalil came on and converted a penalty in the 88th minute to salvage a point against Bahrain.

The team which comes out with the three points tonight will be all but confirmed of a knockout spot as four of the best third-placed teams from the group stage will qualify for the round of 16 as well.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the India vs United Arab Emirates match here!