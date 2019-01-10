Thailand put their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign back on track with a solitary goal victory over Bahrain in Group B at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

After a goalless first half, Thailand attacking midfilder Chanathip Songkrasin put the War Elephants in front just before the hour mark to give Thailand three points against the Reds.

So, here are FOX Sports Asia’s five talking points from the match.

1) Thailand begin life without Rajevac

Thailand began their life under interim coach Sirisak Yodyadthai by sporting a three-man defence as Suphan Thongsong and Adisorn Promrak joined Pansa Hemviboon at the heart of the Thai defence. There were also changes up front as Sirisak looked to galvanise the Thailand players after Milovan Rajevac’s departure.

Creative midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr, who was one of the stars of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, was dropped to the bench to bring in the more defensively-sound Tanaboon Kesarat while young forward Supachai Jaided was also another casualty of the new regime as he warmed the bench to accommodate the extra defender.

2) Thailand find the answer for goalkeeping concerns?

29′ Save! Siwarak does well to get down quickly and make the save. He then gets up quickly and claims the second ball. Good play by the Thai goalkeeper. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #BHRvTHA pic.twitter.com/WZZsH3Elxp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2019

Thailand had played Chatchai Budprom between the sticks against India in the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan who was ruled out of the continental championship due to an injury. However, Chatchai failed to impress during the embarrassing defeat which has cost him a place in the starting 11.

So, in came Buriram United shot-stopper Siwarak Tedsungnoen for the all-important clash against Bahrain. And the 34-year-old third-choice goalkeeper put in an impressive shift to help Thailand clinch the tie. He was calm and composed under the bar and did no harm to his chances of making the 11 again against hosts UAE in a few days’ time.

3) Changes in the second half work for the War Elephants

After a rather unimpressive first half, it looked as if Sirisak managed to get a reaction out of his players in the second half — unlike Rajevac in the India match. Thailand were looking sterile in the first 45 minutes and were under the cosh from the Bahrain attackers — their day only saved by a good shift from their defenders and goalkeeper.

Chanathip was finding it difficult to impact the game from the wide areas with little support from teammates, but Sirisak’s move to play the Consadole Sapporo attacker in a more central position after the break worked wonders for his team. Sirisak also got it right when he brought on Sanrawat once Thailand went ahead as he brought some calm with his midfield presence.

4) Chanathip delivers to make Thailand dream again

Chanathip was off colour when Thailand were demolished by India in their opening match and took much of the blame for the team’s bad start in the competition. However, the managerial change seems to have fired up the midfielder and he looked more of himself on the field against Bahrain.

Though he was less involved at the start, his impact grew as the match progressed and the 25-year-old gave Thailand the lead in the 59th minute after converting a cross with a well-timed run into the box from the midfield. Chanathip almost set up a second for his team later in the half, but Adisak Kraisorn spurned it as his shot hit the woodwork.

5) Thailand’s Asian Cup campaign back on track?

Thailand’s campaign in the AFC Asian Cup is back on track after collecting their first points of the tournament. With even the third-placed team from the group having a chance to progress, Thailand will now have their fingers crossed as they observe how things transpire in Group A.

Much will hinge on India’s remaining matches against UAE, to be played later on Thursday, and Bahrain, who they will play on the final match day of the group stages. Meanwhile, the War Elephants will be hoping to nick something out of their final game against a strong hosts.