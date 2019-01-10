AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand make surprise changes in starting XI against Bahrain

Thailand are looking to get to their winning ways as they face Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

After a big 4-1 loss to India to begin their campaign, things have changed with the War Elephants, with Sirisak Yodyardthai taking over as caretaker coach following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.

And it seems that there has been changes in the starting lineup as Chatchai Budprom, Sanrawat Dechmitr and Supachai Jaided being left in the substitute’s bench.

Thailand’s starting XI can be seen below:

In order to keep their AFC Asian Cup 2019 chances alive, they need to win against Bahrain.