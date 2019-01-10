The AFC Asian Cup 2019 was supposed to United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) stage to shine. With the tournament returning to the Emirates after 22 years, the Emirati fans were riding high on expectations for the national team.

However, they were given a reality check as a lacklustre Emirates escaped with a 1-1 draw against Bahrain during the Asian Cup 2019 opener at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 5. Determined to get their campaign back on track, they will face a resurgent India in their next game on Thursday.

UAE have History on their side as the previous time they hosted the event was when they pulled off their best effort in the competition so far. In the 1996 tournament the Emirates hosted, the Whites breezed into the final only to go down fighting to Saudi Arabia on penalties.

UAE also had reached the semifinals of the previous Asian Cup held in Australia in 2015 and were expected to go at least one step better when they played the tournament in front of their supporters. However, they were handed a huge setback when their star man Omar Abdulrahman was ruled out of the tournament back in October.

The 2016 Asian Footballer of the Year has been a key cog in the UAE engine for the best part of this decade and with his ability to dictate play from the midfield and set up goals for his teammates, was the driving force behind the Whites. And Omar was conspicuous by his absence during their Asian Cup 2019 opener.

Without the 27-year-old in the midfield, UAE looked lost for ideas barely attempting a shot on target till the late stages of the game. And their troubles were compounded when their regional rivals took the lead in the 78th minute. The goal forced UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni ‘s hands as he sprang the changes.

And it was evident from the remaining of match itself who needed to tick if UAE are to mount a serious challenge for the title. Ahmed Khalil, a vastly experienced campaigner with almost 100 international caps at just the age of 27, was left on the bench for the opener. But when he entered the pitch, he lifted his teammates around him!

And UAE found themselves level just seven minutes after Khalil’s introduction. And it was the big centre-forward himself who stepped up to take the penalty and converted with a confident shot to help his nation salvage a point from their opener and avoid an embarrassment.

Shabab Al-Ahli forward Khalil scored four goals for UAE in Australia four years ago — only one short of his teammate Ali Mabkhout who won the Golden Boot — as the nation made the last four. Along with Omar, the trio were the driving force behind UAE’s fairytale run in the Asian Cup 2015 and UAE will want Khalil to have another solid tournament this time around.

UAE have found it hard to score goals and get results under Italian coach Zaccheroni. But, if the 2015 Asian Footballer of the Year Khalil can once again link up with Mabkhout up front like the old days, UAE will have a chance to go far in the competition in front of their own supporters. And what better stage to get into the groove than when they face India in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.