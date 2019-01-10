LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Jordan vs Syria

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group B encounter between Jordan and Syria.

Syria started their Asian Cup campaign with a goalless draw against 10-man Palestine whereas Jordan created the upset of the tournament so far by defeating defending champions Australia 1-0.

Anas Bani Yaseen had scored the only goal in that match which saw Jordan climb to the top of Group B table. However, tonight might be a different story as Syria will push hard to register their first win of the tournament.

A very crucial encounter for both the sides’ chances of making it to the knockouts of the continental showpiece. More so for Syria as they will face Australia in their final group stage encounter and they’d want to get a win under their belt before that.

