AFC Asian Cup 2019: India’s last win against UAE goes back to over 17 years ago!

With the United Arab Emirates getting a surprise draw against Bahrain in their opening match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, they hope to turn things around when they play Group A leaders India.

The Blue Tigers surprised many with a dominating 4-1 win over Thailand in their curtain-raiser and are now looking to put one foot into the knockout stages by beating the tournament hosts.

On the other hand, UAE will hope to climb the top two spots in the table by getting maximum points against their rivals.

With that in mind, we take a quick look at their head-to-head battles in the past, beginning with the last time India beat UAE in 2001.

2002 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER (APRIL 2001)

Heading into this match, UAE were heavily favoured and were being led by coach Henri Michel. Many predicted UAE to easily get the victory but things were different on the night.

Jules Alberto Dias put his name in Indian folklore as he scored in the 73rd minute of the match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium to give India the 1-0 lead. They would eventually hold on and get the famous victory which would be only the second time in history they beat UAE – with the first victory coming in 1981.

2002 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER (APRIL 2001)

A few weeks later, the two teams would meet again in the same FIFA World Cup qualifier and the favoured UAE took the win thanks to Subait Khater’s goal in the 63rd.

That would help UAE reach the top of Group 8 as they finished with 12 points, while India had to settle for third with 11 points – as they were behind Yemen due to inferiour goals scored.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY (JUNE 2001)

After their FIFA World Cup qualification matches, the two next met in an international friendly at Kuala Lumpur where neither team were able to score a goal in a 0-0 draw.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY (NOVEMBER 2010)

Surprisingly, the two teams would not meet again for over nine years and their friendly in 2010 was the first in a while.

And in this match, UAE proved to be too much for India as they thrashed their rivals 5-0.

2014 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER (JULY 2011)

In the first leg of their FIFA World Cup qualifier, UAE were dominant once again over India as they put three beyond them without an answer.

The 3-0 victory was highlighted by goals from Hamad Al-Kamali, Mohamed Al-Shehhi and Ismail Al-Hammadi and Subrata Pal getting a red card.

2014 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER (JULY 2011)

Five days later, the two would meet for the second leg of their clash, this time at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

India would do better as they would settle for a 2-2 draw but it was not enough as UAE went through with an aggregate win of 5-2.