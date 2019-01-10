AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Bahrain vs Thailand

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 continues today as Bahrain take on Thailand in Group A of the tournament. As part of our build up to the game, we take a look at some key facts that could make all the difference.

1) Bahrain have some poor form heading into this contest

Bahrain have won just two of their last eight group games at the Asian Cup (D1 L5) and one of their last five (D1 L3), a 2-1 victory against Qatar in the 2015 edition.

Clearly not great form heading into a big game against Thailand.

2) Thailand’s concern will be their leaky defence

Thailand have won just one of their 21 games at the Asian Cup (D8 L12), conceding four goals in each of their last two games (vs Australia and India).

The performance against India was wretched in defence. Thailand have a lot of thinking to do in that department.

3) Clean sheets are a rare occurrence for Bahrain

Bahrain have conceded in each of their last 19 Asian Cup games (W4 D5 L10), with their only clean sheet coming in their first such game in the competition – a 0-0 draw with Kuwait at the 1988 Asian Cup.

Against the attacking prowess of Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda of Thailand, Bahrain will need to be strong in defence themselves.

4) Clean sheets (or lack of) remain the order of the day for Thailand as well

Thailand have kept just a single clean sheet in their last 14 Asian Cup games (2-0 against Oman in the 2007 group stages), conceding 39 goals in total during this period (average of 2.79 goals conceded per game).

That is way too much. Representing the ASEAN region, Thailand know they will have to be on their A-game against Bahrain.

5) Thailand haven’t beaten Bahrain in their last five encounters

Thailand haven’t enjoyed the rub of the green lately in this fixture, with no wins in five previous matches against Bahrain.

Their last five encounters look something like this:

5 June 2015: Bahrain 1-1 Thailand

7 June 2008: Bahrain 1-1 Thailand

2 June 2008: Bahrain 3-2 Thailand

5 July 2004: Bahrain 2-0 Thailand

14 September 2002: Bahrain 1-1 Thailand