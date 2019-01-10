AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of India vs UAE

Hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on a high-spirited India in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

India, who thrashed Thailand 4-1 in their opener, will be looking to build on their good start while UAE will be determined to get a result after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bahrain in the tournament’s opening match.

So, we take a look at the five key facts as we await this exciting encounter..

1) India looking for an Asian Cup record

India will be looking to win their first back-to-back games in the AFC Asian Cup when they face UAE in the late kickoff on Thursday.

They thrashed the War Elephants 4-1 in their opener, but will have their work cut out against UAE in their second game.

2) The hosts are on an unbeaten streak

UAE will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games in the AFC Asian Cup when they face India at the sprawling Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

They last went on a longer run without defeat in the competition between the 1992 and 1996 tournament that covered seven games where they won four and played out three draws.

3) India have seven goals in last three matches in Asian Cup!

Surprising as it may sound, India have scored seven goals in their last three matches in the Asian Cup.

They netted four against Thailand few days ago as they got their campaign off to a winning start.

The Blue Tigers also found the back of the net against Korea Republic in their final group game of AFC Asian Cup 2011 in Qatar as well as scored two against Bahrain in the game before that.

Rather unsurprisingly, India’s legendary striker Sunil Chhetri has scored four of those seven goals!

4) UAE emerged victorious in their last meeting

UAE defeated India 2-0 in their only previous meeting at the Asian Cup.

It was in the group stages of the 1984 tournament. India finished bottom of a group that featured Singapore, UAE, Iran and China PR back then.

5) The Emiratis have defensive concerns

UAE have surprisingly kept just one clean sheet across their last 13 Asian Cup games!

They have won four, drawn three and lost six of those games conceding in all nine!

The only clean sheet they managed to keep was a 0-0 draw with DPR Korea during the Asian Cup 2011 group stages.