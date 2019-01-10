AFC Asian Cup 2019: Expect UAE to be a tough game, says India defender Pritam Kotal

India take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their second Group A match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and despite a strong showing against Thailand, the Indians are preparing for a tough game against the hosts.

India defender Pritam Kotal caught up with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to talk about the clash between the two Group A sides, and he suggests they are prepared for a tough fight.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

“You can’t really say which match is tough. Before the Thailand game, would anybody have said that it was going to be easy? Every match is tough. We expect UAE to be a tough game too. They are the hosts. We have to fight in every game and aim to take three points,” Kotal mentioned.

Despite the circumspect approach here, the full back also mentioned that India have a plan in place for tackling UAE, and that it will be in place for all to see when the game is underway.

“We have our plans for the UAE game. You will be able to see them while we implement it on the pitch,” Kotal said. “They are a very good side. We have a lot of respect for them. But we are ready to give it a real fight.”