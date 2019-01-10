AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Jordan vs Syria

Jordan delivered one of the shock results of round one of the AFC Asian Cup, when they defeated reigning champions Australia by one goal to nil. And now, the West Asian side face another stern test in the form of Syria, who some consider as the dark horses of the competition. Here’s a look at how the two sides could potentially line up.

Defender Anas Bani Yaseen proved to be Jordan’s match-winner in their first match of the AFC Asian Cup. And with a narrow 1-0 win, Jordan set the precedent for the first week of the competition, which saw many underdogs perform above their expected level.

Going into their second match, coach Vital Borkelmans would not want to tinker too much to a winning formula. As a result, Jordan should line up in their usual 4-2-3-1 fluid formation which sees star forward Musa Al-Taamari take up the furthermost position.

Legendary Amer Shafi can be expected to reprise his role between the sticks, while the solid back four is also expected to make a return.

Unlike Jordan, dark horses Syria did not get off to the best of starts. They were unable to take advantage of 10-men Palestine and eventually came out with only a point. However, a win against Jordan tonight would put them back in contention for a knockout stage spot.

Like his opposite number, head coach Bernd Stange would not be looking to make too many changes. Which means that the forward line will once again be led by Omar Al Soma, who would look towards Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Saeed Murjan, and Yousef Al-Rawashdeh to feed him with through balls.

Jordan (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Amer Shafi

Defenders: Salem Al-Ajalin, Anas Bani Yaseen, Tareq Khattab, Feras Shelbaieh

Midfielders: Khalil Bani Attiah, Baha’ Abdel-Rahman; Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Saeed Murjan, Yousef Al-Rawashdeh

Forward: Musa Al-Taamari

Syria (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Ibrahim Alma

Defenders: Moayad Ajan, Ahmad Al Salih, Jehad Al Baour, Abd Al Malek Anezan

Midfielders: Zaher Midani, Tamer Haj Mohamad; Fahd Youssef, Omar Khrbin, Osama Omari

Forward: Omar Al Soma