AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand was the least difficult match of three – India’s Sunil Chhetri

India were successful in their first AFC Asian Cup 2019 outing as the Blue Tigers ran out surprise 4-1 winners over Thailand, but for their sharpshooter Sunil Chhetri, plenty of work remains to be done.

Speaking in an interview with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Chhetri laid out the plans for his team going forward, and how difficult the journey will continue to be.

“We have to focus for the 10th, the match against hosts UAE. It will be a very difficult game. If you ask me — without taking anything from Thailand, the least difficult one among the three matches was against Thailand,” the striker said.

“The most difficult game will be against the UAE and lest we forget, Bahrain will be equally tough for us. We are concentrating on the next one now and we need to give a good account of ourselves.”

India were far from favorites to qualify out of Group A, but after the first round of matches, find themselves top of the group with three points and a healthy goal difference as well.

As a clash against hosts UAE closes in, all eyes will be on their talisman Sunil Chhetri.