AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: India vs UAE

India head into their second group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with the confidence of defeating Thailand 4-1 a few days ago. However, they will have their work cut out when they face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.
Hosts UAE were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahrain in the tournament opener on January 5 and will be looking to bounce back by making a statement in front of their supporters at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at have the two team might line up for this crucial encounter.
INDIA (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Halicharan Narzary
Forwards: Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa
Defenders: Al Hassan Saleh, Fares Juma, Khalifa Mubarak, Bandar Al-Ahbabi
Midfielders: Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Amer Abdulrahman, Ali Salmeen, Khamis Esmaeel
Forwards: Ahmed Khalil, Ali Mabkhout