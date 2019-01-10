AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: India vs UAE

India head into their second group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with the confidence of defeating Thailand 4-1 a few days ago. However, they will have their work cut out when they face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hosts UAE were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahrain in the tournament opener on January 5 and will be looking to bounce back by making a statement in front of their supporters at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at have the two team might line up for this crucial encounter.

INDIA (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Halicharan Narzary

Forwards: Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa

Defenders: Al Hassan Saleh, Fares Juma, Khalifa Mubarak, Bandar Al-Ahbabi

Midfielders: Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Amer Abdulrahman, Ali Salmeen, Khamis Esmaeel

Forwards: Ahmed Khalil, Ali Mabkhout