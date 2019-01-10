LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Bahrain vs Thailand

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group A encounter between Bahrain and Thailand. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm HKT and will be played at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Thailand were the first of the ASEAN teams to start their Asian Cup campaign and went into the match against India as favourites. However, what transpired in the next 90 minutes shocked everyone.

The Blue Tigers humiliated the War Elephants 4-1, severely denting their chances of making it to the knockouts. Thailand then sacked their head coach Milovan Rajevac hours after the match and Sirisak Yodyardthai was appointed the interim coach until the end of the tournament.

Bahrain, on the other hand, were just two minutes away from creating an upset in the very first match of the tournament as they were leading UAE 1-0 until the 88th minute. However, a penalty was awarded to the hosts and Ahmed Khalil converted from the spot as the match finished in a draw.

With both the sides in desperate need of points to qualify for knockouts, this one promises to be a cracker. Follow all the action LIVE here.