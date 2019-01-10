AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Bahrain vs Thailand

Thailand will look to bounce back in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to India, but in their second group game, they have a tough opponent in Bahrain.

The two teams will clash at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Thursday and the War Elephants will desperately want all three points to keep their hopes alive from Group A of the continental championship.

Here, we take a look at how both the side could line up for the match.

BAHRAIN (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Sayed Shubbar Alawi

Defenders: Syed Redha Issa, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Waleed Al-Hayam, Ahmed Juma

Midfielders: Ali Madan, Abdulwahab Al-Safi, Kamil Al-Aswad, Sayed Dhiya Saeed

Forwards: Mohamed Al-Romahi, Abdulla Yusuf Helal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THAILAND (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Chatchai Budprom

Defenders: Mika Chunuonsee, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Theerathon Bunmathan

Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Siroch Chatthong, Chanathip Songkrasin, Supachai Jaided

Forwards: Teerasil Dangda