AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Bahrain vs Thailand

Thailand will look to bounce back in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to India, but in their second group game, they have a tough opponent in Bahrain.
The two teams will clash at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Thursday and the War Elephants will desperately want all three points to keep their hopes alive from Group A of the continental championship.
Here, we take a look at how both the side could line up for the match.
BAHRAIN (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Sayed Shubbar Alawi
Defenders: Syed Redha Issa, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Waleed Al-Hayam, Ahmed Juma
Midfielders: Ali Madan, Abdulwahab Al-Safi, Kamil Al-Aswad, Sayed Dhiya Saeed
Forwards: Mohamed Al-Romahi, Abdulla Yusuf Helal
THAILAND (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Chatchai Budprom
Defenders: Mika Chunuonsee, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Theerathon Bunmathan
Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Siroch Chatthong, Chanathip Songkrasin, Supachai Jaided
Forwards: Teerasil Dangda