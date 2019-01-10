AFC Asian Cup 2019: We will do our best to beat Thailand – Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukup

Bahrain is all set to take on Thailand with an intention to grab three points and make up for their 1-1 draw against the hosts, UAE in their opening fixture of the Asian Cup 2019.

Although Thailand suffered from an embarrassing 1-4 loss against India in their opening match, their next opponents Bahrain are far from underestimating the former’s gameplay.

Addressing the upcoming match against Thailand, Bahrain’s head coach Miroslav Soukup said, “Our team is ready. We are looking forward (to it), because if we want to qualify we can’t play for a draw. I hope that we will follow our performance from the second half in the match against the UAE and do our best to win against Thailand.”

Soukup is quite clear about his team’s approach to their game now. They understand that ending another match in draw will not help them progress in the tournament. Hence, he is determined to bring a tough fight for today’s match. Stressing further on the team’s motivation, Soukup said,

“If we want to challenge, we must create chances because this is the way to succeed. We want to really focus on our style, we want to go and play like the second half against the UAE. I trust that the players feel that this is a great chance to qualify from the group after the draw. I hope that my players do their best, not only for a good result but to win the game.”