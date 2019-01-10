AFC Asian Cup 2019: We want to defeat UAE – India coach Stephen Constantine

After picking a brilliant 4-1 win over Thailand in their opening match, India will now face the 2019 AFC Asian Cup hosts UAE on Matchday 2. While they are expected to step up their game ahead of this encounter, UAE are also determined to pick their first win of the tournament.

Indian coach Stephen Constantine is looking forward to their encounter with UAE. They are eager to pick their second win in the upcoming ‘Make or Break’ game as today’s results will essentially help them in finalizing their spot in the Round of 16.

“It is going to be a belter, for sure. UAE will aim to win but so will we. We did well against Thailand and the boys are highly motivated to do the same again.”

India picked their first Asian Cup win after 55 years when they beat Thailand but that was one of the predictions that Constantine had made for his side.

“When I was told that we had not won in 55 years at the AFC Asian Cup, my reaction was this is not right. When I took over as coach of India in 2015, I said we would qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.”

“Now we have done that and our next target must be advancing to the knockout stage. The three points against Thailand puts India at an advantage – with 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage – but Constantine said he is looking for nothing but a win against the UAE. I would love nine points but six should take us through, maybe even three but that is not what we are looking at. We are looking to win,” he assured.

Considering that UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni led the 4-time Champion Japan to their fourth Asian Cup win back in 2011, it is easy to believe him when he says that UAE will be their best against India. Now, Constantine will have to ensure that the India side continue to assert their dominance with which they started the tournament.