AFC Asian Cup 2019: India will be very confident against us – UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni

Ahead of their ‘Make or Break’ game against India at the Asian Cup 2019, the UAE coach, Alberto Zaccheroni, is keen to take on his confident opponents.

Zaccheroni, UAE’s head coach is not the one to shy away from a challenge. UAE are scheduled to face India today and the hosts are indeed prepared for a good fight at the Zayed Sports City Stadium. Addressing the concerns about their clash with the Indian side, Zaccheroni highlighted the strengths of the Indian team and went on to discuss how he wishes to counter their attacks.

Both UAE and India have had interesting matches to kick of their Asian Cup campaign. While India beat Thailand 4-1 in their opening match, UAE settled for a draw after facing Bahrain.

“Eight years ago, there were maybe eight Asian teams ranked in the top 100. Now we have 17 teams. The opening round of the AFC Asian Cup has also showed us that there were no easy games.”

The two teams will look to win today as a victory for India will assure their position in the Round of 16 whereas UAE will have the opportunity to have some points added next to their name.

“India are a very compact team and we know they will look to play on the counter-attack. They did so well against Thailand and I am sure they will be confident when facing us. However, I can assure you that there will be a lot of passion and desire to win in my team, more than what was shown in the match against Bahrain.”