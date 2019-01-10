AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 Lebanon, Player Ratings

Qatar and Lebanon faced each other in the final round one match of the AFC Asian Cup group stage. The two sides started off slowly before taking it up a notch in the second half. Ultimately, it was the 2022 World Cup hosts who came out on top, beating Lebanon 2-0. We take a look at how the players fared during the match.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qatar

S. Al Sheeb (7): Didn’t have much to do in between the sticks but was solid when called upon.

A. Al-Ali (5): Was un-influential during his time on the pitch. Struggled defensively while contributed even less towards the attack. Was replaced in the second half by Abdelkarim Hassan. A substitution which ultimately changed the game.

T. Salman (7): Was solid at the back and dealt with the three Lebanese forwards with ease.

B. Al-Rawi (9): Star of the show. Al-Rawi was a rock at the back, dealing with the opposition attackers with ease. However, the youngster made his biggest contribution in front of the opposition goal, when he stepped up to smash in an unstoppable freekick to give Qatar the lead.

P. Correia (7): Looked comfortable moving up and down the wing. Was solid defensively.

K. Boudiaf (4): Perhaps the least impressive performer in the Qatar team on the night. Boudiaf struggled while he was on the pitch and was replaced in the second half.

A. Madibo (7): Fared better than his midfield partner Boudiaf, as he constantly broke down the opposition attacks and helped Qatar maintain 70 per cent possession.

A. Afif (7): Was not his usual brilliant self but still made some telling contributions to the match. Was mainly responsible for Qatar’s second goal after his good work down the left-hand side created the opportunity.

B. Khoukhi (6): Normal a deep-lying midfielder, Khoukhi was given a much more advanced role tonight. He did not do too badly but didn’t make any telling contributions.

H. Al Haidos (6): Had an abysmal first half but improved massively in the second. Was substituted later on in the match.

A. Ali (8): Enjoyed a decent game as he troubled the opposition defence constantly. Capped his night off with the simplest of tap-ins.

Substitutes

A. Hatem (6): Replaced the ineffective Boudiaf early in the second half. However, did not fo much better than his predecessor.

A. Hassan (8): His substitution was key to Qatar. The 2018 Asian Footballer of the year looked the part and provided his team with a major boost in both attack and defence.

M. Alaaeldin (N/A): Came on late in the game to replace Hassan Al-Haydos.

Lebanon

M. Khalil (6): Had an average day in the Lebanon goal. Was decent at times but still ended up letting in two goals.

J. Oumari (6): Didn’t enjoy the best of matches and had to constantly deal with the opposition’s deadly forwards. However, he did manage to make Hassan Al Haidos ineffective throughout the entire first half.

M. Jounaidi (6): Had an average game. Held the fort up until the moment Al-Rawu stepped up and smashed the ball in.

A. Melki (4): Was the worst of the bunch. Ended up getting booked for a cynical foul and was taken off by the manager after 70 minutes.

W. Ismail (6): Acted as the left wing back and did his defensive job brilliantly. Slotted in right alongside Oumari when Lebanon were under pressure but failed to follow up in attack.

H. Faour (5): Was part of a midfield duo who ended up being redundant on the night. Didn’t contribute too much.

G. Melki (5): Did not contribute as required and was taken off by the manager in the second half.

A. Hamam (6): Hamam thought he had scored in the first half when he netted from a corner. However, the goal was ruled out immediately. Unfortunately, the disallowed goal was the highest point of his game.

H. Maatouk (6): Part of a largely ineffective forward three. He tried to make things happen but it just wasn’t his day.

H. El-Helwe (5): Despite a strong physical presence, El-Helwe failed to get the better of the opposition defenders. However, it is as much down to his teammates who failed to supply him with decent passes.

B. Jradi (6): Occupied the position next to El-Helwe and suffered from a similar fate.

Substitutes

N. Matar (6): Came on to replace Alexander Melki but didn’t contribute towards anything positive.

S. Ayass (6): Came on in place of Geoger Melki. Looked good at times but didn’t contribute much.

M. Haidar (N/A): Came on late in the game to replace Moataz Al Junaidi.