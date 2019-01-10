AFC Asian Cup 2019 Match Day 1: The Top 10

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks ten of the best performers from the opening round of matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

1) Mohamed Al-Romaihi (Bahrain)

With 33,878 expectant fans packed into the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Saturday evening, hosts United Arab Emirates had to perfect setting to get their campaign off to a flying start.

Unfortunately, for them, Bahrain – and lone striker Mohamed Al-Romaihi – had other ideas.

78′ Goal! Bahrain score! The home support has gone quiet! Bahrain has gone on and scored the first goal of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup courtesy of Mohamed Al Romaihi! 1-0! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvBHR pic.twitter.com/638wnMXd9e — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 5, 2019

Despite having little support throughout the match, Al-Romaihi constantly proved a handful for the Emirati defence and could have proved the match winner with his 78th-minute striker, until the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty late on that led to an equaliser.

2) Khalil Bani Attiah (Jordan)

Jordan produced one of the upsets of the opening round when they claimed a 1-0 win over defending champions Australia in Group B.

While it was centre-back Anas Bani Yaseen who emerged as the match winner with his 26th-minute header, Khalil Bani Attiah was arguably the key player in the triumph.

The powerfully-built defensive midfielder broke down countless attacks and proved to be impassable in the middle of the park, so much so that the Socceroos seemed to be making a conscious effort in the second half to build their play down the side of the pitch where Khalil was not guarding.

3) Sunil Chhetri (India)

India notched their first win at the Asian Cup in 55 years with a stunning 4-1 triumph over Thailand, and it was hardly any surprise that talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri led the way with two goals.

He got them on their way by converting from the penalty spot and helped the Blue Tigers reclaim the lead immediately after the restart, sending an exquisite first-time shot arching over Chatchai Budprom and into the far corner.

With Chhetri ably supported by Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh, India completely ran the Thais ragged and could yet pull off a few more upsets in the tournament.

4) Hwang Hee-chan (Korea Republic)

Without talisman Son Heung-min for the first two matches, Korea Republic were in desperate need of someone to step up to provide the creative spark but it was largely a disjointed display against a determined Philippines outfit.

Hamburg winger Hwang Hee-chan was one of the few bright sparks for the Taegeuk Warriors with his direct running and was the only constant threat for his side.

67′ GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC SCORE! After more than an hour of trying and failing, the Koreans finally take the lead through Hwang Ui-Jo!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/hrQoxNpQFG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Hwang helped provide the breakthough with a clever run to race onto Lee Chung-yong’s incisive pass and play the perfect cut-back for Hwang Ui-jo to convert in the 67th minute.

5) Javier Patino (Philippines)

In a round where many of the underdogs posed a real problem for their more-illustrious opponents, Philippines did just that with a battling display against Korea Republic which ultimately ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Taking to the field in a unfamiliar 5-4-1 formation meant the Azkals’ hopes of dealing any damage were largely down to front man Javier Patino, but the Buriram United man did not disappoint.

41′ Javier Patino strikes a sweet volley from Daisuke Sato’s amazing aerial ball but straight at the Korean goalkeeper!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/QIyKZNsyfa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

A sweetly-struck 20-yard volley forced Kim Seung-gyu into a flying save, while Patino also effortlessly brushed off the South Korean defenders with his direct running on a couple of occasions.

6) Mehdi Taremi (Iran)

Mehdi Taremi may have been the villain for Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when he missed a gilt-edged chance right at the death to help his side beat Portugal and seal a knockout round berth.

However, he went some way in making amends on Monday with a unstoppable display in their 5-0 win over Yemen.

The Al Gharafa marksman showed a real striker’s instinct to open the scoring on the rebound, doubled his tally with a brilliant header from Ramin Rezaeian’s inch-perfect cross, and also laid one on for Sardar Azmoun with a fortuitous assist.

7) Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)

The hottest prospect in Southeast Asian football at the moment, Nguyen Quang Hai did not disappoint on his Asian Cup debut as Vietnam bravely battled Iraq before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat following a brilliant 90th-minute freekick from Ali Adnan.

Quang Hai was heavily involved in the build-up for both goals the Golden Dragons scored, and came close to netting one of his own with a trademark curling effort from the edge of the area.

Vietnam still have hopes of reaching the Round of 16 and – in their 21-year-old hotshot – they have a player perfectly capable of proving the inspiration.

8) Mohanad Ali (Iraq)

Mohanad Ali was initially the youngest player at the tournament, until his fellow 18-year-old Mohammed Dawood emerged as a late injury replacement for Iraq.

Despite his tender years, Iraq coach Srecko Katanec had no qualms in starting him against Vietnam and he rewarded his coach’s faith with a fearless display.

35′ IRAQ SCORE Now level at 1-1 after a poor pass among Vietnam players result in Iraq picking up the ball and impressively beating the keeper to score.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/CiZbu9XnKe — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

Mohanad opened his country’s account when he capitalised on indecision by Do Duy Manh to race through and score, before his dogged determination to prevent the opposition from clearing their lines paved the way for Humam Tariq to net Iraq’s second equaliser.

9) Yuya Osako (Japan)

With over a hundred appearances in the Bundesliga with Koln and current side Werder Bremen, Yuya Osako is one of the highest-profile players on show at the Asian Cup.

And he showed just why he is currently plying his trade in one of Europe’s top leagues by overcoming a slow first half to net two goals in five minutes, which went a long way in helping Japan come from behind to beat Turkmenistan 3-2.

Osako may not be the most physically-imposing of strikers but he offers the Samurai Blue a mobile focal point in attack, and will be key to their prospects of going all the way.

10) Ignatiy Nesterov (Uzbekistan)

Goals from Odil Ahmedov and Eldor Shomurodov handed Uzbekistan an opening 2-1 win over Oman, but they could easily have been on the receiving end of an emphatic defeat had it not been for the heroics of Ignatiy Nesterov.

15′ What a save! Ignatiy Nesterov makes a brilliant point-blank save off Omani captain’s header. Brilliant work from the veteran shot-stopper!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UZBvOMA pic.twitter.com/P0qAgyq1ue — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Playing in his fifth Asian Cup, the 35-year-old produced a string of fine saves but the best of the lot was his first in the 15th minute – a terrific reflex stop to keep out Ahmed Al-Mahaijri’s bullet header from point-blank range.

Nesterov could do little to keep out Muhsen Al-Ghassani’s 72nd-minute strike – which looked to have been marginally offside – but really helped boost the confidence of his defenders with his assuredness at the back.