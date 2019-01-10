AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as Qatar begin their campaign with 2-0 win over Lebanon

Qatar started their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign with a 2-0 win over Lebanon to earn their first three points of the group stage. Here are five talking points from the match.

Full-Time: Qatar 2-0 Lebanon And that is that for the day. Felix Sanchez Bas’s team register an easy win thanks to goals from Al-Rawi and Ali. They join Saudi Arabia at the top of Group E. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Lebanon’s disallowed goal

38′ What drama here! Lebanon think they have taken the lead through Ali Hamam only for the referee to blow the whistle for a foul! The entire team was already celebrating! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/TEjuupeBrM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Lebanon started the match as underdogs against Qatar but they went toe to toe with the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts and proved they are not here just to make up numbers. After a subdued start to the half, the match came to life when Lebanon took the lead through Ali Hamam in the 38th minute.

However, as the midfielder ran down to his teammates on the bench to celebrate, the referee blew his whistle and disallowed the goal for a foul on one of Qatar’s Tarek Salman by George Felix Melki.

Abdelkarim Hassan’s introduction changes the game

62′ And here he comes! The 2018 Asian Footballer of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan is on for Abdulkarim Salem. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/fGiYrHs2Sw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Qatar were far from their brilliant best until their star Abdelkarim Hassan came onto the field in the 62nd minute. His introduction breathed new life into his teammates and Qatar went on the frontfoot.

The AFC men’s player of the year saw his side score two goals within 20 minutes of his introduction and walk away with three points.

Another free-kick goal in the tournament

66′ GOAL! Qatar score! 1-0! What a stunner! Defender Bassam Al-Rawi smashes the freekick in! The opposition goalkeeper with no chance at all. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/qfQ01A6cpa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Bassam Al-Rawi’s free-kick in the 66th minute opened the scoring for Qatar who were finding it hard to get going in the first hour of the match. This tournament has already seen quite a few goals scored directly from free-kicks and we have only completed a single round of matches.

Iraq’s Ali Adnan had scored a 90th minute screamer to give his team a last-ditch victory against Vietnam on Tuesday while Uzbekistan captain Odil Ahmedov converted a free-kick for them in a hard-fought match against Oman before this very encounter.

Lebanon no pushovers

Making only their second appearance at AFC Asian Cup, Lebanon were far from mere pushovers against Qatar tonight. They put in their everything and were in the game until at least the hour mark, after which the gulf of class between the two sides started to show.

Had The Cedar’s first half goal been allowed, the story of this match could have been completely different. With DPR Korea and Saudi Arabia in their group, Lebanon might yet make it to the next round if they manage to get the better of DPR Korea and qualify as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage.

Qatar still have work to do

79′ GOAL! Qatar score again! 2-0! That should settle the match in favour of Qatar. This time it is striker Almoez Ali who slots in the rebound from close range after Mehdi Khalil had saved the initial shot. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/oxxFDfWEbj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Believed to be one of the better sides in the tournament, Qatar’s performance wasn’t up to the mark as a whole. The first half was a rather dull affair with Lebanon getting closer to getting on the scoresheet than Qatar.

The second half didn’t start very well for them either but the introduction of Abdelkarim Hassan changed the game and they went on to score two goals in a space of 15 minutes. Qatar finished the match strongly, however, with a plethora of chances.