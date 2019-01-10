AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh returns to full training ahead of crucial encounter against Vietnam

After being ruled out of Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener against Yemen, their star player Alireza Jahanbakhsh is back to full training with the team ahead of their second group stage match against Vietnam.

Iran came into the tournament as one of the favourites and flexed their muscles with a resounding 5-0 win over Yemen. Mehdi Taremi scored a brace while Ashkan Dejagah, Sardar Azmoun and Saman Ghoddos got one each as Team Melli earned their first three points of the tournament.

Now they will receive a further boost ahead of their crucial encounter against ASEAN powerhouse Vietnam as their most important player Jahanbakhsh is reportedly fit to face the Golden Dragons.

🎙 He’s back! For the first time, Alireza Jahanbakhsh has joined 🇮🇷#TeamMelli in a full training session. Reports are that he is ready for the 🇻🇳#Vietnam match. pic.twitter.com/icv2Bzvfte — PersianFootball.com (@PersianFutbol) January 9, 2019

Iran play Vietnam on 12th January before squaring off against Iraq in their final group stage encounter on 16th of the month.