Watch: Qatar take the lead against Lebanon with a sublime free-kick in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 match

Bassam Alrawi scored a sensational free-kick for Qatar as they took a lead they perhaps didn’t deserve at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The goal came just after the hour mark for the 2022 World Cup hosts, who looked out of the game for much of the second half, and were lucky to be given the set piece as well.

Regardless, Alrawi curled in an absolute stunner to ensure his side are saved the blushes against a very game Lebanese side.

Lebanon had a goal disallowed in the first half, but grew into the second period, and will consider themselves unlucky to be behind.

66′ GOAL! Qatar score! 1-0! What a stunner! Defender Bassam Al-Rawi smashes the freekick in! The opposition goalkeeper with no chance at all. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/qfQ01A6cpa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019