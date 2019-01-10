AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE fan sings Indian patriotic song with Sunil Chhetri, video goes viral

In what is being considered one of the sweetest moments of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 so far, a young United Arab Emirates (UAE) fan can be seen singing an Indian patriotic song with striker Sunil Chhetri.

The video was shared on Twitter by the fan, who met Sunil Chhetri in the city, and the clip shows her singing ‘Sare Jahan se acha’ with Chhetri, which is a popular Indian patriotic song. Take a look at the heartfelt clip below:

Nice to finally meet you @chetrisunil11 and good luck 🇮🇳👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/jS3a8ZnHAq — شيخة كورة🇦🇪 (@shaikha_kooraa) January 8, 2019

What is also interesting is that she talks to Chhetri in Hindi the whole time, which is the national language of India. The fan also shared a video on Twitter where she discusses (in Hindi) India’s impressive performance in football, which few thought they were very good at.

The video has caught the eye of a number of football fans, especially in India, where support for the national football team is at an all-time high following a stunning 4-1 win against Thailand.

India take on UAE next, and it promises to be an exciting encounter.