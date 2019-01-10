AFC Asian Cup 2019: Improved second-half performance gives Qatar 2-0 win over Lebanon

Felix Sanchez’s Qatar weathered a storm to overcome Miodrag Radulovic’s Lebanon 2-0 in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Wednesday.

After a rather eventless first half, a resurgent Qatar found the breakthrough in the 65th minute through a brilliantly struck free kick by defender Bassam Al-Rawi before striker Almoez Ali put the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute. However, Radulovic will fume at two dubious refereeing decisions that led to the two Qatari goals!

Qatar were expected to dominate the proceedings against the Lebanese, who were making just their second appearance in the tournament, but the first half proved to be closely-contested affair and it was the less-fancied Lebanon who had the more clear-cut of chances.

10′ Not the slowest of starts to this game but neither side able to create clear-cut opportunities so far. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/cjBnERLy6F — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

The Maroons looked like they were lacking in ideas going forward and their star attackers Hasan Al-Haydos and Akram Afif weren’t at the top of their games in the early exchanges of the match. But at the other end of the pitch, Lebanese attacker Hassan Maatouk was giving the Qatari defence a headache or two.

38′ What drama here! Lebanon think they have taken the lead through Ali Hamam only for the referee to blow the whistle for a foul! The entire team was already celebrating! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/TEjuupeBrM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

The game’s main talking point took place in the 37th minute when Lebanon pierced the Qatari goal. Ali Hamam had the ball in the back of the net converting a corner kick at the far post leading to wild celebrations from the players on the touchline, but their joy was cut short when referee pulled back the game for a foul!

Television replays suggested a slight push on the back of a Lebanese defender off the ball but the Lebanese players, coaching staff and their fans, who had come in numbers to support the Cedars, were equally livid at the referee’s decision.

The match continued in the same fashion for the rest of the first-half and the start of the second half forcing Qatar coach Felix Sanchez to think of the options he has on the bench. And there is no question that when you have 2018’s Asian Footballer of the Year as one of your substitutes, you can count yourself fortunate.

62′ And here he comes! The 2018 Asian Footballer of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan is on for Abdulkarim Salem. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/fGiYrHs2Sw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

The left-back was introduced just after the hour-mark and Abdelkarim looked to have lifted his team with just his presence on the field. Moments after the substitution, Qatar won a free-kick at the edfe of the box and centre-back Al-Rawi curled his free kick into the goal aided by some slack defending on the Lebanese defensive wall.

Qatar, however, were in no mood to take any chances and went in search of a goal that would put the game beyond doubt. And it was Almoez who did exactly that when he tapped in from a rebound to make it 2-0 and give the Maroons all three points from their opening fixture in the Asian Cup.

79′ GOAL! Qatar score again! 2-0! That should settle the match in favour of Qatar. This time it is striker Almoez Ali who slots in the rebound from close range after Mehdi Khalil had saved the initial shot. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/oxxFDfWEbj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

QATAR: Saad Al-Sheeb, Ro Ro, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf (Abdelaziz Hatim 56′), Boualem Khoukhi, Abdulkarim Al-Ali (Abdelkarim Hassan 62′), Hasan Al-Haydos (Ahmed Al-Aeldin 85′), Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

LEBANON: Mehdi Khalil, Walid Ismail, Joan Oumari, Felix Melki (Samir Ayass 77′), Ali Hamam, Haytham Faour, Robert Melki (Nader Matar 72′), Mootaz El Jounaidi (Mohamad Haidar 84′), Hassan Maatouk, Hilal El-Helwe, Bassel Jradi