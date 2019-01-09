Watch: Muhsen Al Ghassani comes off the bench to equalize for Oman against Uzbekistan at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Oman delivered a goal towards the end of the second half to equalize against Uzbekistan in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter.

The goal was scored by Muhsen Al Ghassani, who came off the bench for Oman in the second period, slotting home expertly after some continued resistance from Uzbekistan.

It was a goal that any forward would have been proud of, with the substitute taking the ball onto his left foot and scoring easily past the impressive Uzbeki goalkeeper.

Watch the second goal of the game here:

72' GOAALL! UZB 1-1 OMA It's the substitute Muhsen Al Ghassani who finishes off the move and GAME ON here in Sharjah!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UZBvOMA pic.twitter.com/4mFUT7CGP8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019



