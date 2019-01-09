AFC Asian Cup 2019: Uzbekistan score late winner to pick up huge win against Oman

Uzbekistan took home all three points after they scored a late winner through Eldor Shomurodov, handing the White Wolves a crucial victory at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The game burst into life in the second half, but the first half presented chances for Oman, who were denied by the expertise and experience of Uzbekistan’s veteran goalkeeper Ignatiy Nesterov.

The keeper made one sensational save to deny Oman in the first period, and that gave the White Wolves the confidence to head forward and make an attack of their own.

One such attack from the Uzbekis resulted in a free-kick, but what transpired next was a touch of class from who else but Odil Ahmedov. The skipper struck a sweet set piece past Faiyz Al Rusheidi, and gave his nation an unlikely lead.

34′ GOAL! Uzbekistan 1-0 Oman It’s the captain Odil Ahmedov who gets his side ahead from a well-taken free-kick from 25 yards out! The curl and pace on the ball beat Al Rusheidi there!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UZBvOMA pic.twitter.com/1RBS2sWLKr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Despite all the pressure, Oman were unable to score in the first half, but that all changed in the second forty-five minutes.

The Reds continued their assault on the Uzbeki goal, and Ignatiy Nesterov was there again for the large part to ensure his team keep the lead, but a smart substitution resulted in the introduction of Muhsen Al Ghassani.

The super sub came up with the goods for his nation, making a good run and calmly slotting the ball past Nesterov to send the Omani fans into delirium.

72′ GOAALL! UZB 1-1 OMA It’s the substitute Muhsen Al Ghassani who finishes off the move and GAME ON here in Sharjah!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UZBvOMA pic.twitter.com/4mFUT7CGP8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

That goal from Oman prompted changes from the Uzbekistan camp, and young Eldor Shomurodov was the player who won it from his team in the 86th minute as an unlikely attack from the White Wolves saw the youngster in space.

His finish was that of a seasoned campaigner, slotting home past a shell-shocked Faiyz, making it 2-1 to Uzbekistan.

86′ GOAAALLL! UZB 2-1 OMA This came against the run of play as the two Uzbek substitutes combine and it’s Eldor Shomurodov who skipped past two defenders after a pass from Ikromjon Alibaev and slots it past the Oman goalkeeper!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UZBvOMA pic.twitter.com/fCCF8PqQyP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

The game saw further late action after Oman appealed for what could have been a penalty, but the appeals were waived off by the referee who saw nothing wrong.

As the game neared a close, Oman found themselves attacking again, but last man Egor Krimets would have none of it, blatantly pulling back the opposition and giving a foul away.

It turned out to be a red card offence, but the defender took one for the team and ensured his team hold on for a famous win.

90+2′ And it’s a RED card for Egor Krimets who takes one for the team! Oman are one man up for the remaining three minutes of the injury time!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UZBvOMA pic.twitter.com/PTZ70Z2Vis — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Uzbekistan held on in the end, but it was certainly a lucky escape. With tougher opposition to come, it will be interesting to see how this particular group shapes up.

Uzbekistan: Ignatiy Nesterov, Akmal Shorakhmedov, Anzur Ismailov, Sardor Rashidov (59′ Dostonbek Khamdamov), Odil Ahmedov, Marat Bikmaev (83′ Eldor Shomurodov), Jaloliddin Masharipov (79′ Ikromjon Alibaev), Oleg Zoteev, Egor Krimets (92′ Red Card), Otabek Shukurov, Javokhir Sidikov.

Oman: Faiyz Al Rusheidi, Mohammed Al-Musallami, Raed Saleh, Khalid Al-Hajri (68′ Muhsen Al Ghassani), Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Saad Al-Mukhaini, Ahmed Al Mahaijri, Khalid Al-Braiki, Jameel Al Yahmadi (86′ Salaah Al-Yahyaei), Ali Al-Busaidi, Harib Al-Saadi.

Picture credits: AFC.com