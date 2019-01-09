Watch: Uzbekistan score the opening goal against Oman at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

The opening goal of the game between Uzbekistan and Oman was scored by Odil Akhmedov at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, giving the Uzbekis an unlikely lead.

The goal in the first half came after some continued Omani pressure, as Uzbekistan were largely on the back foot, but a stunning free-kick from Akhmedov proved too hot to handle in the end.

The sweetly struck free-kick was the best chance of the game up till that point for Uzbekistan, and was duly converted by the player playing in the Chinese Super League.

Watch the goal below: