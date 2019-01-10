Sunil Chhetri has been a name synonymous with Indian football for well over a decade now, but the question now is whether the striker approaching the twilight of his career can take Indian football to its next level.

Some answers to that question will be found when India take on hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their second AFC Asian Cup 2019 match on Wednesday. And the biggest-ever Asian Cup provides the legendary striker with the best opportunity to leave the field as try the greatest footballer India has ever produced.

For he will know that, having stunned Thailand 4-1 in their opening fixture only a few days ago, even a draw against UAE will possibly see India progress to the knockout stages of the tournament. And if India’s Captain, Leader, Legend manages to pull off that feat, it will herald the start of a new era in Indian football.

The heir to India great Bhaichung Bhutia’s throne, Chhetri is playing his second Asian Cup having helped India qualify for their first continental championship in 27 years back in 2011. Drawn in a tough group featuring Australia, Korea Republic and Bahrain, India who ranked 144 back then were the whipping boys of the group.

However, Chhetri still managed to net twice for the Blue Tigers scoring in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Bahrain and also converting from the spot in a 4-1 loss to South Korea. India finished bottom of the group in Qatar with a goal difference of minus 10 after conceding 13 goals in three matches.

Fast forward to 2019 and how things have changed in Indian football. And much of the credit should go to Chhetri who has time and again lifted the nation at times of need. From 144 in FIFA World Rankings, India are now ranked in the top 100 and signs are that they are fast becoming a power to reckon with in Asian football.

The introduction of the glamorous Indian Super League (ISL) in 2015 and good results from the national team have increased the fan following of the sport in the subcontinent and there was considerable buzz as India build up for the Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE after a hiatus of eight years.

Thailand were expected to be a tough challenge for Stephen Constantine’s men, but India surprised one and all by decimating the War Elephants 4-1 with Chhetri vey much being in the forefront. The Bengaluru FC forward converted the penalty to give India the lead in the first half before once again striking in the first minute of the second half with a neat finish.

With that first goal against Thailand, Chhetri overtook none other than Lionel Messi of Argentina to become the second leading active goalscorer in international football. With 67 goals, the Indian forward is only behind one Cristiano Ronaldo who has netted 85 goals for Portugal.

India were the runners-up in the third edition of the Asian Cup back in 1964, however that golden age has been behind them for quite a long time now. But when India takes on UAE at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening, Chhetri will know he will have the opportunity to kick off a new epoch in Indian football.

Will the Blue Tigers and their captain roar again on Wednesday? Only a few more hours to find out!