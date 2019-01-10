AFC Asian Cup 2019: Uzbekistan 2-1 Oman, Player Ratings

Uzbekistan and Oman played out one of the most entertaining matches of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 so far as the former came out 2-1 winners at the end.

Here’s how both sets of players fared in the encounter.

UZBEKISTAN

GK – Ignatiy Nesterov 9/10: One of the best goalkeeping displays we have seen in the tournament so far. The Uzbekistan shot-stopper was probably the biggest reason behind his side gaining all three points tonight!

DF – Akmal Shorakhmedov 6/10: The right-back was forced to stay back and do a lot of defensive work by the Omani forwards. Failed to track Ali Al-Busaidi’s runs behind him on quite a few occasions.

DF – Egor Krimets 6/10: Though he was sent off late in the second half, the foul he committed was for the team. Krimets made quite a few blocks to help his side come out with three points ultimately.

DF – Anzur Ismailov 6/10: Along with his central defensive partner, Ismailov stood tall as well and cleared crosses to drag his team to safety ultimately.

DF – Oleg Zoteev 5/10: Was overrun by Saad Al-Mukhaini on a lot of occasions and failed to stop crosses from going into his box.

MF – Odil Ahmedov 7/10: The captain’s goal was what helped his side go into the half-time with a 1-0 lead. A peach of a freekick which made sure that Uzbekistan have enough breathing space against Oman.

MF – Otabek Shukurov 6/10: Shukurov partnered up well with Ahmedov and while the captain was making forward runs when opportunities came up, Shukurov held his position.

MF – Sardor Rashidov 6/10: Not a performance of the highest quality but did just enough to ensure his side stay in the lead as long as he was on the pitch. Dostonbek Khamdamov replaced him in the 59th minute.

MF – Javokhir Sidikov 6/10: Not much to contribute for a side which was forced into its own half for majority of the match. Did win a couple of fouls though in the first half.

MF – Jaloliddin Masharipov 6/10: The right winger had a lot of defensive work to do in the match and wasn’t able to showcase his attacking qualities. Two crosses which could’ve led to a goal was all he could contribute with.

FW- Marat Bikmaev 6/10: Bikmaev was forced back into his half as well because of the pressure Oman had put on them. He was substituted for goalscorer Eldor Shomurodov in the 83rd minute.

Substitutes

Dostonbek Khamdamov 5/10: Like most of his teammates, Khamdamov was restricted to a lot of defensive work after coming on 30 minutes from full time.

Ikromjon Alibaev 7/10: Combined with Shomurodov to create the Uzbekistan winner and gift his side three points.

Eldor Shomurodov 8/10: Scorer of the winner, Shomurodov did well to go past two Oman defenders and slot in just two minutes after coming on.

OMAN

GK – Faiyz Al Rusheidi 7/10: Could have done well to stop the winning goal for Uzbekistan, but his overall performance was worthy of seven out of 10, which included a solid save minutes after Oman had equalised.

GK – Faiyz Al Rusheidi 7/10: Could have done well to stop the winning goal for Uzbekistan, but his overall performance was worthy of seven out of 10, which included a solid save minutes after Oman had equalised.

DF – Saad Al-Mukhaini 9/10: Probably the best Oman player on the pitch, Al-Mukhaini bombed down the right flank whenever he had the opportunity and played numerous crosses into the box. He didn’t deserve to be on the losing side tonight.

DF – Khalid Al-Braiki 5/10: The central defender was easily beaten by Shomurodov who scored the winner tonight. He’d be disappointed with his performance.

DF – Mohammed Al-Musallami 6/10: Surprisingly the defender had two shots at goal on the night, both of which were saved, however.

DF – Ali Al-Busaidi 8/10: Alike his fellow fullback, Al-Busaidi was the constructor of a lot of Oman attacks on the night and deservedly got an assist as well.

MF – Harib Al-Saadi 6/10: Pushed forward and played a part in ensuring Oman keep up the pressure in the second half after going one down in the first.

MF – Ahmed Al Mahaijri 6/10: Like his fellow central midfielder, Al Mahaijri was crucial in ensuring that Oman don’t fall back in the midfield battle.

MF – Jameel Al Yahmadi 6/10: Al Yahmadi was in the thick of things more often than not and had more than just a couple of shots at goal as well. It just wasn’t meant to be for them tonight!

MF – Mohsin Al-Khaldi 7/10: The Oman number 10 was colossal in the first half, getting into the right areas and having as many as 41 touches in the first 45 minutes. He was taken off for Mohammed Al Ghassani in the 86th minute as Oman pushed for an equaliser.

MF – Raed Saleh 6/10: Though Saleh was involved in the action a lot more in the first half, he wasn’t as threatening in the second.

FW – Khalid Al-Hajri 6/10: A disappointing performance from the Oman forward. He was taken off for goalscorer Muhsen Al Ghassani in the 67th minute.

Substitutes

Salaah Al-Yahyaei N/A: Came on just after Uzbekistan’s second goal and couldn’t do much to affect the proceedings.

Muhsen Al Ghassani 8/10: The younger of Al Ghassani brothers, he was involved in almost every Oman attack since coming on and deservedly got his name on the scoresheet as well.

Mohammed Al Ghassani N/A: Didn’t have enough time to change the match for his side.