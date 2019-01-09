AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 3-2 Turkmenistan, Player Ratings

Japan were the last of the ‘big’ teams to play their 2019 AFC Asian Cup openers. And the Samurai Blue began their competition with a win. However, it was only just, that Japan managed to beat their opponents Turkmenistan. And while some players put in good performances, others didn’t. We take a look at how they fared.

Japan

S. Gonda (5): Not the best of performances from the Japanese custodian who let in two goals on the night. While he could’ve done little to prevent the first one, he did give away the penalty which led to Turkmenistan’s second goal.

Y. Nagatomo (7): Fared slightly better than his defensive partners solely due to his attacking contributions. While he did have some troubles dealing with the Turkmen forwards, he made up for it by providing the assist for Osako’s second goal.

T. Makino (6): Did not enjoy the best of games as his side were nearly given a scare on their very first day at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

M. Yoshida (6): The Southampton man struggles somewhat while dealing with the Turkmen forwards. Was helped out massively by his forwards outscoring the opponents.

H. Sakai (5): Was guilty of allowing of letting Amanow cut inside and score what was probably the goal of the tournament so far. Did not enjoy a good day as his side were pushed to the limit by a resilient Turkmenistan. Was booked during the course of the match as well.

G. Shibasaki (7): Helped Japan keep the play moving by his superior skills in midfield. Was constantly winning back possession and starting new attacks.

T. Tomiyasu (7): As with his midfield partner, Tomiyasu contributed to the attack positively.

G. Haraguchi (8): Enjoyed a good day at the office due to his attacking inputs. He even managed to provide the assist for Japan’s equalizer, scored by Yuya Osako.

M. Takumi (7): Had a forgetful first half but improved massively in the second. Provided the assist for Doan to score Japan’s third, and ultimately match-winning, goal.

R. Doan (8): Fans were excited to see 2016 AFC U19 Championship MVP Ritsu Doan in action. And the Groningen man did not disappoint. Doan enjoyed a superb match as he turned the opposition defence upside down with his skills and pace. He capped the night off with a goal.

Y. Osako (9): Japan’s saviour on the night. Yuya Osako enjoyed a great day as his two goals helped the Samurai Blue overturn a shock deficit. Was a handful for the Turkmen defenders throughout the 90 minutes.

Substitutes

K. Kitagawa (6): Entered the fray in the 73rd minute in place of Takumi Minamino as Japan went looking for the fourth goal.

Turkmenistan

M. Orazmuhamedov (5): Ended up conceding three goals on the night as his side narrowly lost to the four-time Asian champions in their opening cup fixture.

G. Batyrow (5): Was up against Ritsu Doan on the left flank and couldn’t deal with his opponent’s pace.

Y. Wezirgeldi (5): Had difficulty dealing with Japan’s forwards, particularly in the second half.

Z. Babajanov (6): Fared slightly better than his defensive partners as he kept Japan at bay till Yuya Osako struck. From then on in, it all went downhill for Babajanov and Turkmenistan.

M. Saparow (6): Was a part of the back three which couldn’t stop the opposition forwards. Did not enjoy a good game as his side surrendered a lead to eventually lose the match.

S. Annaorazow (4): Was deployed in the right wingback position in a bid to stop Japan’s superior attacking threat. Did not deal well with the danger and let in behind both Nagatomo and Haraguchi on several occasions. Both ended up providing assists for Osako.

A. Amanow (7): Had a brilliant first half and scored what probably was the goal of the tournament so far. However, he did not last the entire match and was taken off by the manager just before the 70-minute mark.

A. Atayew (7): Stepped up to take the penalty in the 79th minute and dispatched it with ease. Looked lively at times but couldn’t help his team enough.

R. Hojayew (6): Was not the best of performances for the Turkmen forward as his side tried to sit back and defend a one-goal lead.

R. Mingazow (6): Not the best of games from the Turkmen forward who faced some difficulties in the forward positions.

V. Orazsahedov (5): Did go missing in front of the Japan goal and was the first to be replaced by the manager.

Substitutes

M. Yagsyyev (6): Came on just before the 70-minute mark as Turkmenistan looked for a way back into the match.

M. Titow (N/A): Came on late as Turkmenistan went all-out attack in a bid to score the equalizer.

A. Annadurdyyew (6): Replaced Wahyt Orazsahedow up top but couldn’t fare better than his predecessor.