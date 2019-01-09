AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan fight back to survive Turkmenistan scare

Japan produced a stirring second-half fightback to ensure they got their AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group F campaign off to a winning start by beating Turkmenistan 3-2 on Wednesday.

It initially looked as though an upset was on cards at the Al Nahyan Stadium as the Samurai Blue were made to pay for sluggish start to the contest in the 26th minute.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There appeared to be no apparent danger when Arslanmyrat Amanow picked up possession 30 yards out from goal down the left.

But the Turkmenistan captain was afforded ample time and space to size up his options and he proceeded to unleash a ferocious drive that flew past Shuichi Gonda, who perhaps should have done better to keep it out having gotten his fingertips onto the ball.

27′ GOAALLL! WHAT A STRIKE! An absolute stunner from Arslanmurat Amanov to give Turkmenistan the lead! Oh, some goal this! Best of the @afcasiancup so far!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvTKM pic.twitter.com/iGQZTYmLfy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Gonda did however make amends ten minutes later with a smart save to deny Ahmet Atayev, after the opposition midfielder had latched onto a Vahyt Orazsahedov layoff and fired away a snapshot.

Only five days old, the Asian Cup has already produced its fair share of shocks and upsets and it was beginning to look like another would be on the cards.

56′ GOAL! JAPAN HIT BACK, FINALLY! Yuya Osako controls the ball well and takes a wicket turn to slot it into the goal. Japan 1-1 Turkmenistan, game on!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvTKM pic.twitter.com/z1DHeD33ym — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

However, just 11 minutes into the second half, the Japanese responded when Genki Haraguchi’s drilled pass from the left found Yuya Osako and he brilliantly took it into his stride, sold a dummy to a defender before sending a shot nestling into the bottom corner.

Right on the hour mark, Japan found themselves ahead with Osako on target once more although most of the work was done by Yuto Nagatomo, who did well to keep the ball alive down as he ghosted inside Mekan Saparov and lifted a cross over the opposition goalkeeper to leave his striker with a simple tap-in.

60′ GOAL! JAPAN SCORE ANOTHER! A rather unfortunate mistake from the Turkmenistan goalkeeper and Osako has the easiest of finishes!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvTKM pic.twitter.com/Z8MiPOE4SX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

A third goal arrived for the Samurai Blue in the 71st minute and this time it was Osako’s turn to play his part in the build-up, as he linked up with Takumi Minamino to release Ritsu Doan.

The Groningen starlet cleverly got onto his preferred left foot with a neat swivel and create just enough space to clip a neat effort past Mammet Orazmuhammedov with the help of a deflection.

There was still time for one final twist of the tale when Japan sloppily gave away possession inside their area and allowed Altymyrat Annadurdyyev to race through on goal, where he was unceremoniously brought down inside the box by Gonda.

Ahmet Atayev made no mistake in emphatically converting from the spot but it ultimately proved to be a consolation, as Japan held out for their first win of Asian Cup 2019.

79′ GOAL! Japan 3-2 Turkmenistan The penalty is converted by Ahmet Atayev to close the deficit down!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvTKM pic.twitter.com/HpROLmjdaA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

JAPAN: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Tomoaki Makino, Yuto Nagatomo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gaku Shibasaki, Ritsu Doan, Takumi Minamino (Koya Kitagawa 73’), Genki Haraguchi, Yuya Osako.

TURKMENISTAN: Mammet Orazmuhammedov, Serdar Annaorazov, Mekan Saparov, Zafar Babajanov, Wezirgeldi Ylyasov, Gurbangeldi Batyrov, Ruslan Mingazov (Mihail Titov 85’), Resul Hojayev, Ahmet Atayev, Arslanmyrat Amanov (Myrat Yagsyyev 69’), Vahyt Orazsahedov (Altymyrat Annadurdyyev 59’).