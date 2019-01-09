Watch: Japan turn it around with Osako’s double strike at AFC Asian Cup 2019 against Turkmenistan

Japan were able to hit back in the second half thanks to a cool and calm double by forward Yuya Osako at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 against Turkmenistan.

The Turkmenis performed admirably up to this point, but Japan proved that class is permanent, as a break forward gave Osako the opportunity to turn in the box, and slot past the goalkeeper.

It wasn’t it though, as Osako got a second thanks to some poor Turkmenistan defending, handing the Japanese an opportunity to score again.

Osako’s second goal was one of the easiest he will score, with an empty net in front of him.

Watch the second Japanese goal here: