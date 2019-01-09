With Japan scraping past Turkmenistan in Group B’s opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five key talking points from the game.

Arslanmurat Amanov opened the scoring in the 27th minute with arguably the goal of the tournament, before Japan came back to score three goals in the second half – Yuya Osako grabbing a brace and Doan scoring the third. A late Atayev penalty gave the Turkmen some hope but Japan held on to secure their first win of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in an enchanting encounter.

5) Both teams spurn golden opportunities to open the scoring

Having started with more of the ball and greater composure in possession, Japan were naturally rewarded with the first real opportunity of the game – Doan played in behind for a free header on goal, which he only managed to head straight at the Turkmenistan goalkeeper. Turkmenistan’s turn came minutes later, keeper Shuichi Gonda making himself big to deny their striker a good angle to shoot in the 17th minute. The resulting corner gave the Turkmen their clearest sight of goal, Mekan Saparov firing over the bar after Gonda had completely misjudged the delivery to ensure both teams spurned their earliest opportunities on goal and keep the game scoreless.

4) Amanov screamer puts Turkmensitan in front

Despite Japan edging possession, it had been a fairly even contest in the first quarter, with Turkmenistan even having the better opportunities to score. What happened next, however, turned the game on it’s head. Cutting in from the left with no one closing him down, Arslanmurat Amanov – Turkmenistan’s number 7 let fly a venomous shot that went all the way through and nestled into the top left corner past Japanese keeper Gonda, giving the underdogs the lead in scarcely believable fashion.

Scoring what has widely been tipped as the goal of the tournament so far, Amanov well and truly put the ball in the court of the Japanese in the 27th minute.

3) Three goal Japan seal the game, or do they?

60′ GOAL! JAPAN SCORE ANOTHER! A rather unfortunate mistake from the Turkmenistan goalkeeper and Osako has the easiest of finishes!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvTKM pic.twitter.com/Z8MiPOE4SX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Having seen Turkmenistan better them in the first half, Japan needed something special to get them back into the game and Werder Bremen’s Yuya Osako provided exactly the tonic they needed. Controlling the ball well before firing past the keeper in the 56th minute, Osako scored once again in the 60th minute to make it two goals in 4 minutes and give Japan complete control of the game.

They seemed a good bet to make it three, which they did, piling pressure on the Turkmens before Doan’s turn and shot in the 71st minute seemingly ensured all three points for the Blue Samurai. Lax defending by the World Cup quarter-finalists, however, gave their opponents hope of a late turnaround – captain Atayev scoring from the spot to keep Turkmenistan’s hopes alive with 12 minutes on the clock.

2) Japanese tactically outclassed in first half but quality sees them through

Even if it hadn’t been for Amanov’s wonder strike in the 27th minute, the Japanese had been well and truly outclasses by Turkmenistan tactically in the first half. Soaking up the pressure initially before striking their opponents with deadly precision repeatedly, it was no surprise to see the Turkmen(s) in front – having out-thought their technically superior rivals.

Japan’s quality showed in the second half, however, scoring three in 14 minutes to put them two-up, before using all their experience to prevent the minnows from staging a fairy-tale comeback, having pulled a goal back late on.

1) David and Goliath pattern continues



The AFC Asian Cup continues to give us one underdog story after another – Jordan beating holder’s Australia and Kyrgyzstan almost upsetting China before Turkmenistan once again very nearly got a result against a Japanese team ranked 77 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

Rarely looking like a team which conceded 0 goals during qualification, Japan appeared nervy throughout and let their opponents back into the game even when they were 2 goals to the good, continuing the David challenges Goliath pattern that this tournament has shown so far – making it an delightful visual for the neutrals!