Watch: Turkmenistan stun Japan with a stunning strike from Amanov in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 clash

Turkmenistan have taken a shock lead against Japan in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter with a glorious strike from captain Arslanmurat Amanov in the first half.

The goal was perhaps the best of the tournament so far, as Amanov must have been all of 30-35 yards out, but the venom in the strike proved too much for Japan and their goalkeeper.

The effort was in keeping with how Turkmenistan attacked in the game, and gives them belief that they can beat one of the tournament favorites.

Watch the moment take place below: