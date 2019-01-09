AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Qatar vs Lebanon

In the final match of the Match day 1 of the Asian Cup 2019, Qatar will face Lebanon in Group E at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Wednesday.

So, before heading into the match, let’s take a look at the five key facts from the game.

1) Qatar with a point to prove

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qatar’s recent record in the AFC Asian Cup is not one their fans can be proud of.

In their last 20 games at the continental championship, they have only won twice. Meanwhile, they have lost 10 of them and drew a further eight matches.

They’ve also kept just three clean sheets in those 20 games.

2) The Cedars haven’t won in the last five meetings between the sides

Lebanon’s record against Qatar in recent times suggest they will have their work cut out against the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts.

In their last five meetings, Qatar have won four while the other match ended in a 1-1 draw back in January 2013.

3) Qatar have only made it past the group stages twice

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qatar have made it out of the group stages only twice in nine previous appearances at the Asian Cup — the first time in 2000 and the second and last time in 2011 when they hosted the tournament.

In 2000, they qualified as the third-placed team from a group featuring Japan, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, but lost to China PR in the quarterfinals.

They once again fell in the quarterfinals in 2011, this time to Japan, after qualifying ahead of China and Kuwait in their group.

4) Qatar are dangerous with set pieces

Lebanon will have to be wary of set piece opportunities during their game against Qatar as the Maroons usually convert those.

Three of Qatar’s last five goals at the Asian Cup have been scored from direct free-kicks!

5) Lebanon’s second Asian Cup adventure

This is Lebanon’s second Asian Cup appearance.

In 2000 when they hosted the tournament, the Cedars were knocked out in the group stages after drawing two and losing one game in a group that featured Iran, Iraq and Thailand.

(Facts via OPTA)