AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Uzbekistan vs Oman

Uzbekistan will face 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup champions Oman in Group F of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Al-Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

So, before heading into of the all-important clash, let’s take a look at the five key facts around the game.

1) Uzbekistan’s 100 per cent record

Uzbekistan was admitted into the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA in 1994 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and they announced their arrival with a bang by winning the football competition in the 1994 Asian Games held in Japan.

Their first continental championship appearance came in 1996 and they have always qualified for all the seven editions of the Asian Cup since! That is indeed some record!

2) Oman more successful in recent meetings between the two

This might be the first time that the Uzbeks will face Oman in the Asian Cup, but the recent records suggest Oman have a slight advantage heading into the contest.

The two teams clashed twice in the month of May in 2014 with Oman nicking both the matches 1-0. Uzbekistan’s last win over the Gulf nation goes all the way back to September 2001.

3) Uzbekistan’s 2011 dream run

Uzbekistan failed to make it out of the Asian Cup group stages in their first two appearances, however they have reached the knockout stages five times in a row since then.

Their best performance, of course, came in the 2011 edition held in Qatar when they reached the semifinals. They made it out of a group that featured China, hosts Qatar and Kuwait before defeating Jordan in the quarterfinals.

However, Australia got the better of the White Wolves in the semifinals when the Socceroos thrashed them 6-0!

4) Oman, meanwhile, are yet to make the knockouts

Oman are making their fourth appearance at the Asian Cup but they have never reached the knockout phase.

They have won only two of their nine games playing out three draws and losing four. They have also only scored a single goal in their last five matches in the Asian Cup.

However, coming into the tournament as the Gulf champions, they will be hoping to improve their standings in the continental showpiece.

5) No middle ground for the White Wolves

Uzbekistan have played 24 matches in the Asian Cup over seven appearances in the tournament.

However, they have only played out a draw on three occasions so far. In the remaining 21 matches, they won 11 and lost 10!

You can follow all the action from the Uzbekistan vs Oman match LIVE on our LIVE Blog…