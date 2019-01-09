AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Japan vs Turkmenistan

Japan and Turkmenistan are set to meet in the scone Group E match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and we look ahead to five key facts ahead of the encounter.

1) First Japan-Turkmenistan encounter in Asian Cup

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides at the Asian Cup. While Japan have qualified for every edition of the tournament since 1988, this would be the Turkmenistan side’s only second appearance at the continental showpiece.

2) Japan most successful side in the tournament

Japan are the most successful side in the Asian Cup with four title victories to their name. Remarkably, they have four of the last seven editions of the tournament. No other side has won more than once in this period.

3) Japan have only lost once in their last 28 Asian Cup matches

The Blue Samurai have only lost one of their last 28 Asian Cup encounters, excluding penalty shootouts. Their only defeat was when they went 3-2 down to Saudi Arabia in the 2007 semifinals.

4) Turkmenistan’s second appearance at Asian Cup

As far as Turkmenistan are concerned, this would be their second appearance in the continental showpiece. Their first appearance was back in 2004 when they were knocked out of the group stages after failing to win any of their matches (D1 L2).

5) Turkmenistan only side with negative goal difference in qualifiers

Remarkably, Turkmenistan managed to qualify for the continental showpiece with a negative goal difference in the Asian Cup qualifiers. They finished second behind Bahrain in Group E of the third round of qualification with three wins, a draw and two losses and GD of -1.

They are the only side to come into the tournament with a negative goal difference.