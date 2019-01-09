AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Qatar vs Lebanon

The first round of AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage will come to a close with this Group E encounter between Qatar and Lebanon.
In the other Group E encounter, pre-tournament favourites Saudi Arabia defeated DPR Korea 4-0. Now Qatar and Lebanon will fight it out at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.
Here’s how both the sides might line up for tonight’s encounter.
QATAR (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Yousef Hassan
Defenders: Pedro Correia, Bassam Hisham, Tarek Salman, Abdelkarim Hassan
Midfielders: Boualem Khoukhi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo
Forwards: Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif
LEBANON (5-4-1)
Goalkeeper: Mehdi Khalil
Defenders: Walid Ismail, Nour Mansour, Joan Oumari, Mootaz Jounaidi, Kassem El Zein
Midfielders: Bassel Jradi, Haytham Faour, Samir Ayass, Hilal El-Helwe
Striker: Hassan Maatouk