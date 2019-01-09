AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Qatar vs Lebanon

The first round of AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage will come to a close with this Group E encounter between Qatar and Lebanon.

In the other Group E encounter, pre-tournament favourites Saudi Arabia defeated DPR Korea 4-0. Now Qatar and Lebanon will fight it out at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Here’s how both the sides might line up for tonight’s encounter.

QATAR (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Yousef Hassan

Defenders: Pedro Correia, Bassam Hisham, Tarek Salman, Abdelkarim Hassan

Midfielders: Boualem Khoukhi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo

Forwards: Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

LEBANON (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Mehdi Khalil

Defenders: Walid Ismail, Nour Mansour, Joan Oumari, Mootaz Jounaidi, Kassem El Zein

Midfielders: Bassel Jradi, Haytham Faour, Samir Ayass, Hilal El-Helwe

Striker: Hassan Maatouk