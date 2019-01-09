Lebanon head coach Miodrag Radulovic has hailed Qatar as one of the best teams in Asia ahed of their encounter in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

The two teams will meet at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the Group E clash and Radulovic believes that it is going to be a tough clash that will transpire on the pitch.

“Qatar is really a very good team, I made a good analysis of them. They have built a team for the [2022 FIFA World Cup],” said the Montenegrin coach in the news conference ahead of the game.

“They have very good balance in the team, they have the best player of Asia in the team [in 2018 Asian Men’s Footballer of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan] and the Spanish coach [Felix Sanchez] has been with the players for a long time,” Radulovic said.

“But also we are together almost four years and we built a good team. We have our system and we have tactical discipline and I’m optimistic about tomorrow’s game,” he said.

“We’re in a strong group, but my players are ready to give a good performance and we will be fighting for each point and each goal. Our focus is on the first game. It’s a very important game. Not decisive, but important,” the Cedars coach said.